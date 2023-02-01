The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Benjamin Obadiah Foster previously served little time behind bars for holding his then-girlfriend captive for two weeks in Nevada. He was being sought by police in Oregon for a similar crime after a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death in a house in Grants Pass on Jan. 24. Authorities there say Foster shot himself during a standoff with heavily armed police. He had been the subject of an intensive manhunt in southwestern Oregon. The victim in the case remains hospitalized in critical condition.