AURORA, IL - A heavy police force has responded Friday to an active shooting situation at a manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois.

Officers are on site at the Henry Pratt Company and it is unclear whether anyone has been injured, according to NBC Chicago.

The City of Aurora Twitter account released an alert Friday that said: "There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer."

Diana Muniz, an employee at Taqueria Muniz, told NBC Chicago a customer reported hearing numerous shots in the area.

“The customer said they heard one shot fired, then more shots like ‘boom, boom, boom,’” she said

Schools in the area are being held on a soft lock down, West Aurora School District 129 said in a Facebook post.