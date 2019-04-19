NBC NEWS - David and Louise Turpin, the California parents who beat, starved and held 12 of their children captive inside their home, were sentenced Friday to life in prison.

The husband and wife pleaded guilty in February to 14 counts each of torture, dependent adult abuse, child endangerment and false imprisonment.

During their sentencing, both parents cried and wiped away tears as some of their children addressed the courtroom. The judge ruled the couple will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

"My parents took my whole life from me, now I’m taking my life back," one of the couple's daughters said. “Life may have been bad, but it made me strong. I saw my dad change my mom, they almost changed me. I’m a fighter, I’m strong.”

Disturbing details of the abuse came to light in January 2018 after one of the daughters, who was 17 at the time, escaped their Perris home and used a cellphone taken from the house to call 911. The girl, who officers initially thought was a child because she was so emaciated, told police that her brothers and sisters were being held by her parents and some of them were chained, investigators said.

When authorities entered the house, they found the children — whose ages ranged between 2 and 29 years old — being held in "dark and foul-smelling surroundings," authorities said.

Some of them were bound to their beds and furniture by chains and padlocks and many of the children told police that they were "starving," according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"I love both of my parents so much," a statement read in court from another daughter said. “God looks at the heart and I know he sees there’s. I’ve prayed often for them."

Twelve of the thirteen Turpin siblings were allegedly beaten, shackled to their beds, malnourished, denied access to the bathroom and only permitted to shower one time a year.TODAY

Louise Turpin read a prepared statement for the court, apologizing to her children.

"I'm sorry for everything I've done to hurt my children. I love my children so much," she said. "I want them to know that mom and dad are going to be ok."

David Turpin was so emotional, he had his lawyer read parts of his statement.

"I never intended for any harm to come to my children … I hope the very best for my children in the future," the lawyer read.

Prosecutors said the Turpin children were only given one rationed meal a day and allowed to shower once a year. Their parents would bake pies and not let their hungry children eat them, and would buy toys but forbid the children from opening or playing with them.

The children were forced to spend most of their time in the house. Neighbors told NBC Los Angeles last year that they knew David and Louise had a lot of kids but weren't sure how many because "the kids didn't come out very often."