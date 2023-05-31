WASHINGTON (D.C.) -- The debt ceiling bill cleared through the U.S. House of Representatives earlier tonight with a 311 -117 vote.
The bill would suspend the debt ceiling for two years, through the next presidential election, along with caps on non-defense spending, cuts to IRS funding, a restart to student loan payments, and protections for veteran's Medicaid, among other policy provisions.
In a statement shared with NonStop Local, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R) said:
"Today, I voted Yes on this legislation because it would lead to the largest spending cut in American history, reducing our deficit by $2.1 trillion. This bill has the potential to put our fiscal house in order, create a smaller government, fight inflation, lower taxes for hardworking Americans, and shift our country back to common sense and conservatism—all while protecting our seniors, veterans, and national security. From cutting spending and taxes to ensuring full funding for critical veterans' programs and enacting work requirements for able-bodied adults—this is a strong bill that can make Congress work again for the people of Central Washington. I remain committed to reducing our national debt, curbing inflation, securing our southern border, and fighting for freedom."
The bill now heads to the Senate before President Biden can sign it into law. The deadline to act on the debt ceiling is Monday.
