Child care benefits are an important incentive for many working parents. Some employers offer on-site child care, but since remote workers can't access to such programs, employers may offer a stipend to help offset or cover child care costs instead. For example, Aflac offers up to $1,800 per year toward child care for their remote workers.

Companies have also gotten creative with other perks related to child care. Adobe offers priority placement on child care waitlists, as well as benefits for before- and after-school programs and summer camps. Companies like Best Buy, Intel, and Major League Baseball even provide backup child care to help cover days when schools may be closed or unexpected events occur.