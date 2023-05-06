Hundreds of pounds of pasta dumped near New Jersey stream

This photo provided by Nina Jochnowitz shows hundreds of pounds of pasta that was dumped near a stream in Old Bridge, N.J., on Friday, April 28, 2023. Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry said Friday, May 5, that the spaghetti, noodles and macaroni was cleaned up last week by public works crews, shortly after officials learned about the oodles of noodles that quickly drew national attention when photos of the pasta were posted on social media. (Nina Jochnowitz via AP)