An effort to disbar a conservative attorney who devised ways to keep President Donald Trump in the White House after his defeat in the 2020 election is beginning in Los Angeles. Attorney John Eastman’s disciplinary hearing starts Tuesday and comes a week after Trump appeared in federal court in Miami in a separate case. Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges filed by the State Bar of California, stemming from accusations he assisted Trump with a strategy — not supported by facts — to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election, won by Joe Biden. Eastman's attorney says Eastman disputes “every aspect” of the allegations.