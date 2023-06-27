A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state’s attorney general. The civil lawsuit was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. It accused former President Donald Trump of padding his net worth by billions of dollars and misleading banks, insurance companies and others about the value of his assets. It named his three eldest children as defendants. In a ruling on Tuesday, a state appeals court dismissed the claims against Ivanka Trump, ruling that they were barred by the state’s statute of limitations. Her representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.