INDIANA - A school district in Indiana is introducing a pilot program to ensure kids don't go hungry.

Elkhart Schools has teamed up with a South Bend-based food rescue "Cultivate," at Woodland Elementary to debut the program, which provides weekend meals to a small group of students

“Mostly, we rescue food that’s been made but never served by catering companies, large food service businesses, like the school system," said Jim Conklin of Cultivate told WSBT. "You don't always think of a school."

Cultivate rescues unused food and puts it to a great use.

“Over-preparing is just part of what happens," said Conklin. "We take well-prepared food, combine it with other food and make individual frozen meals out if it."

Twenty students receive a backpack with eight individual frozen meals every Friday until the end of the school year.

“At Elkhart Community Schools, we were wasting a lot of food," said Natalie Bickel, student services. "There wasn't anything to do with the food. So they came to the school three times a week and rescued the food."

The program has made a huge impact in the lives of students receiving meals, and Elkhart Schools would like to expand the program to other schools.

“It’s making a big impact,” said Melissa Ramey of the Chamber Leadership Academy, who helped start up the program. “I am proud of that. It was heartbreaking to hear that children go home on the weekends and that they don't have anything to eat.”