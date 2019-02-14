WASHINGTON - Governor Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers all released statements Thursday afternoon in response to President Trump's decision to declare national emergency on the southern border.

“The president’s declaration is an alarming and legally dubious attempt to sidestep the constitutional authority granted to Congress, the co-equal branch of government where debates over immigration reform and border security can be held openly in the light of day," Gov. Inslee stated. "There was a time when Republicans and Democrats were willing to sit at the table and discuss comprehensive immigration reform. Under this administration, those discussions have given way to unilateral and reprehensible actions that separate families, imprison children and launch tear-gas attacks on exhausted mothers and families.

“This declaration doesn’t do a single thing to make our nation safer. All it does is further divide Americans, erode our system of checks and balances, and advance the president’s agenda of fear and misinformation. We should all be outraged by this president’s abuse of power.”

In his statement, AG Bob Ferguson said: “I’m disappointed, but not surprised, to see the president is once again exceeding his authority in violation of the Constitution. My legal team has been reviewing this issue for some time. In short, declaring a state of ‘emergency’ to build his wall is unlawful. We are working with members of our congressional delegation to determine if this action depletes federal funds flowing to Washington. If Washington is harmed, my office will take appropriate steps to block this unlawful action, just as we’ve blocked more than a dozen illegal and unconstitutional policies of this president.”

McMorris Rodgers's statement reads as follows:

“While I share President Trump’s concerns about the important need to secure our southern border and his frustrations with Democrats’ refusal to keep our country secure, this is not the right approach to achieve our shared goals. I do not support this decision because declaring a national emergency sets a very dangerous precedent that undermines our constitutional separation of powers. By circumventing Congress and Article I of the Constitution, President Trump is opening the door for any future president to act alone without Congressional approval.

“If elected president, how would Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders use this precedent for a national disaster declaration to force the Green New Deal on the American people?”