OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Jay Inslee released a statement today regarding President Trump's decision to support a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

"President Trump’s decision to support full repeal of healthcare for millions of Americans is legally indefensible and morally inexcusable.

"Invalidation of the ACA would have far-reaching and immediate consequences for millions of Washingtonians and tens of millions of Americans who have accessed life-saving benefits thanks to the ACA and Medicaid expansion. The president wants to decimate pre-existing conditions protections, kick young people off their parents’ plans, and burden older Americans with an unfair ‘Age Tax.’ Repealing the ACA will cause drug costs for people to skyrocket and the opioid crisis to worsen. Women would lose access to birth control and vital reproductive healthcare. People with asthma, cancer, diabetes, arthritis, and more would once again find it virtually impossible to get affordable coverage.

"After two U.S. Supreme Court decisions, countless repeal attempts by Republicans in D.C., and a near-constant barrage of attacks by this administration, the ACA is still standing and I’m confident it will prevail again. We’ve never backed down from a fight and we’re not about to start now."