OLYMPIA, Wash.- Senate Bill 5729 has officially been signed by Governor Jay Inslee and creates a permanent price cap for insulin at $35.
Previous legislation capped the medication at $35 in 2022, but the bill was set to expire when the calendar turns to 2024. The newly permanent measure now ensures that a 30-day supply of insulin will not cost more than $35.
Senator Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) sponsored the bill and compared availability in the medicine to Washington's neighbor to the north.
“In Canada, you can get it for $5," said Keiser. "But in our country, it can cost hundreds of dollars. That means people die because they can’t afford insulin."
Keiser still hopes for Congress to take action to keep affordable prices throughout the country but is happy Washingtonians have relief.
"This legislation isn’t a perfect solution," said Keiser. "But by keeping costs down for people with diabetes, this price cap is going to save lives in Washington.”
