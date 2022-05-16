International Association of Firefighters honors EMA providers this week

UNITED STATES - May 15 through May 22 is Emergency Medical Services Week and the International Association of Firefighters will honor EMS providers for their work during the covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing opioid epidemic.
In a press release, IAFF said the added stress affects EMS workers physically and mentally.
“Our EMS members have been on the first line of defense during the pandemic, putting their lives on the line to provide expert care,” said IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “We owe them not just our gratitude but our commitment to do all that we can to keep them safe and healthy on the job."
During the week, the IAFF will remember EMS workers who lost their lives to COVID-19 and highlight the role they play in protecting communities.
