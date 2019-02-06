WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Ivanka Trump is unveiling an effort aimed at helping 50 million women in the developing world get ahead economically over the next six years.

On Thursday, the White House will officially launch the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a governmentwide project led by the senior adviser and daughter to President Donald Trump.

The initiative will involve the State Department, the National Security Council and other agencies. It aims to coordinate current programs and develop new ones to assist women in areas such as job training, financial support, and legal or regulatory reforms.

The president previewed the launch during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, describing it as "part of our commitment to improving opportunity for women everywhere."

