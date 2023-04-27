Tucker Carlson has emerged publicly two days after Fox News fired him. He posted a two-minute monologue on Twitter Wednesday night that did not address why he suddenly became unemployed. He said one thing you notice “when you step away from the noise for a few days” is how stupid some of the debates on television are. He said corporate media and political parties work to prevent discussion of big issues. He said “as long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.” Fox fired its most popular personality on Monday with no explanation, a week after settling a lawsuit concerning the spread of lies about the 2020 election.