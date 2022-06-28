MANASQUAN, N.J. - The sandwich chain Jersey Mike's had to pay $24,660 in penalties after a US Department of Labor investigation found it had broken multiple child labor laws.
The Wage and Hour Division investigated at ten Jersey Mike's locations, finding each had let teenagers aged 14-15 work past 7 p.m. on school days, more than three hours on school days and past 9 p.m. in the summer, all child labor violations. Employers must keep proof-of-age documents for all minor employees, which Jersey Mike's did not, according to the DOL report. That makes four violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act's child labor provisions.
Investigations were done in New Jersey at Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. Two investigations were done in both Pennsylvania, in Radnor and Horsham, and in North Carolina, in Jacksonville and Salisbury. The only west coast investigation was in Bend, Oregon.
"Child labor laws exist to protect employed minors and ensure their work experience does not compromise their health, well-being or education," said Charlene Rachor, a Wage and Hour District Director. "As the number of working minors increases during summer months, it's a good time for employers to review their child labor policies to ensure compliance."
You can learn more about young workers' rights online or through the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE.
