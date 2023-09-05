Singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife, actor Sophie Turner, on Tuesday, stating that the marriage is "irretrievably broken."
The petition, exclusively obtained by NBC's "TODAY," was filed in Miami Dade County, Florida, where the couple recently sold their home. Jonas' filing also says that it's in the best interest of their two children that he and Turner "have shared parental responsibility."
Turner was seen with Jonas at the opening of the Jonas Brothers' tour last month at Yankee Stadium, and fans noted that Jonas wore his wedding ring on stage in Austin, Texas, after rumors of their split.
The couple eloped in Las Vegas in 2019 and then had an intimate ceremony a month later at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France. Turner gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020 and their second child was born two years later.
