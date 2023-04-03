In an order tonight, Judge Juan Merchan said cellphones and laptops cannot be used in the courtroom during Trump’s hearing tomorrow.
Cameras will be allowed briefly in the courtroom for photographs before the arraignment begins at 2:15 p.m., Merchan said.
Trump's legal team asked Merchan to deny a request from media organizations, including NBC News, to allow access for "a limited number" of videographers, photographers and radio journalists, as well as print reporters, at Trump's arraignment.
The news organizations had also asked Merchan to permit the immediate unsealing of Trump’s indictment. The indictment has not been unsealed.
In their letter opposing the media request, Trump's lawyers had suggested that granting the level of media access sought by the coalition of news organizations would "create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment" and raise "unique security concerns."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.