Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down against him by a New York grand jury, two people familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press. Trump will be formally arrested and arraigned next Tuesday in his hush money case, court officials said. The announcement promises the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge. The indictment against him remains sealed and the specific charges are not yet known, but details were confirmed by people who requested anonymity to discuss details that aren’t yet public.