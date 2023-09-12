Hillary Clinton has joined Jill Biden at the White House to honor the recipients of a prestigious arts prize. It was the former first lady's first public appearance at the White House since she was secretary of state in the Obama administration. Clinton and Biden honored the recipients of the Praemium Imperiale, given annually by the Japan Arts Association for lifetime achievement in the arts. Clinton is its U.S. adviser. Three recipients who were present are trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, painter Vita Celmins and theater director Robert Wilson. Biden told Clinton that her lifetime of work has left an “indelible mark on this country."