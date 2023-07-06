WASHINGTON, D.C.- July is Disability Pride Month, a celebration of the 1990 signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The ADA was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush and prohibits discrimination and guarantees full participation in all aspects of society for people with disabilities.
During July disabled citizens and supporters highlight the contributions of disabled persons to society and continue to advocate for legal rights. 2023 marks the 33rd anniversary of the signing of the ADA and the ADA National Network provides several resources for celebrating disabled people, sharing their accomplishments and promoting Disability Pride Month events across the country.
