TOPEKA, Kan. - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas responded to reports of a disturbance at a Topeka convenience store early Saturday after a teen allegedly doused himself in ranch dressing and began a vandalism spree that damaged a business and crashed a vehicle.
The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived they found a 17-year-old male, who was naked and under the influence of a substance.
"He covered himself in ranch dressing, damaged property inside a business, ran outside and jumped into a running vehicle, and then crashed into a nearby pillar," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office states. "We are happy to report that no one was injured during this incident."
The teen was later released to his parents after deputies transported him to a hospital for treatment.