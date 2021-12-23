Kellogg Co. and their striking workers have come to an agreement after over two months of work stoppage. The collective bargaining agreement includes the demands of the union workers, and no concessions.
For around 11 weeks, an estimated 1,400 workers in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee protested the conditions at Kellogg Co. ready-to-eat cereal plants. They are a part of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers international union (BCTGM) in affiliation with The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).
Over the strike, workers spoke about their experiences and injustices at the Kellogg plants. Earlier this month, Kellogg proposed an agreement that the striking workers opposed. In response, Kellogg had intended to lay them off and hire replacements.
When news broke, outrage grew. Online allies of the union strike even crashed some of the hiring portals Kellogg had posted. With the new agreement, employment should remain stagnant.
The agreement severs Kellogg’s two-tiered “legacy” system, which was one of the biggest complaints from those striking. The system separated workers into two groups: those hired before 2015, and those hired after. Employees who had been there prior to 2015 were considered “legacy” workers, receiving significantly higher wages. Newer employees, on average, made $13 less per hour than the average “legacy” worker.
The two-tiered system caused problems for both groups of employees. The newer employees could never catch up, and would subsequently never make as much as their coworkers, even with the same responsibilities. Legacy workers didn’t like the system either, as it made them constantly worried they would be fired and replaced with a cheaper employee. Striking workers refused to see the two-tiered system continue.
The agreement also allows for a clearer path to full-time employment, another common complaint among workers. A moratorium on plant closings was also included, in place until October 2026. The pension multiplier was increased, and the company will now maintain cost-of-living raises. This starts with an immediate raise for all employees.
“Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract,” BCTGM President Anthony Shelton said.