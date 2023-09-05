North Korea has offered its first official confirmation that it detained a U.S. soldier who bolted into its country last month. It released a statement through its propaganda outlet attributing unverified statements to the Army private that criticized the United States. There was no immediate verification that Pvt. Travis King had actually made any of the comments. King had served in South Korea and sprinted into the North while on a civilian tour of a border village on July 18. The official Korean Central News Agency reported that King told them he decided to enter North Korea because he was disillusioned with American society. KCNA is a propaganda outlet.