Kim’s sister warns N. Korea ready to act against US, South

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un presided over a major political conference dedicated to improving the farming sector. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agriculture, state media reported Monday, amid outside assessments that suggest the country is facing a serious shortfall of food. North Korea’s official media said Monday that the committee will meet for at least another day as members debate unspecified “urgent tasks" involving economic development. While experts have seen no signs of a famine in North Korea, they believe its current food shortage is the worst since Kim took power in 2011.