The judge overseeing the Georgia election subversion case involving former President Donald Trump has denied requests by two of the 19 defendants to be tried alone, instead saying the pair would be tried together starting next month. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell’s trial would begin Oct. 23 since both filed speedy trial demands. But he seemed skeptical Wednesday of prosecutors’ arguments that all 19 defendants could be tried together that soon. The hearing provided more provided some insight into how the sprawling case could play out, with prosecutors estimating a trial would take four months and that they’d call more than 150 witnesses.