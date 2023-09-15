KENNEWICK, Wash.- Legislation has been introduced by U.S. Senators Wyden and Merkley to keep guns away from convicted hate crime offenders.
The "Disarm Hate Act" aims to address a gap in current federal law. This act would prevent those convicted of a misdemeanor-level hate crime or those who received an enhanced sentence for hateful motivation from being able to purchase or possess guns.
“Congress needs to pass commonsense gun legislation that keeps guns away from criminals who have been convicted of violent hate crimes,” Wyden said. “That’s why I’m proud to introduce legislation that would close the dangerous gap that lets hate crime offenders buy and own firearms. I’ll fight hard in the Senate to get this bill passed.”
