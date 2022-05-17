Legislatures send letter to FDA partly blaming them for baby formula shortage

UNITED STATES - Representatives Kim Schrier (D-WA) and Dusty Johnson (R-SD) wrote a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra about the baby formula shortage getting worse. The letter asks several questions about what caused the shortage - stating it was preventable. It also asks the FDA what measures will be taken to improve the food recall process.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first learned about suspected illnesses linked to formula from a plant in Sturgis, Michigan in September 2021. Abbott received additional complaints from September through January. In February 2022 the FDA issued a warning for a voluntary recall and started an FDA investigation.
The letter blames the FDA for the way the recall was addressed and states "amidst broader supply chain issues in this country, it should have been anticipated that significantly reducing production capacity could lead to shortages."
According to the letter, In 2017 the Inspector General found that the FDA has “serious deficiencies with its food recall process” and that the “FDA does not have adequate procedures to ensure that firms take prompt and effective action.” The letter also asks The FDA what steps were taken to mitigate supply challenges of baby formula after they issued a warning in February after the a voluntary recall by Abbott.
In addition to asking several questions about the shortage, it also calls for "every option to increase supply in the short-term," and to understand how to prevent shortages like this one in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.