Lemonade Day makes its way to Yakima County for the first time

YAKIMA, Wash. - On August 13 Lemonade Day will take place at Sozo Stadium. The Stadium will be full of bounce houses, vendors and tons of lemonade stands run by kids.
On Lemonade Day, kids across the nation all run lemonade stands as part of the Lemonade Day Program. This program is meant to teach kids how to start and run a business and how to handle their money.
According to the National Director for Lemonade Day, Debbie Nazarian, it's important to have this program to teach kids financial literacy skills.
"By the time a kid is 14 years old, really between 9 and 14, they've developed their concept of the value of money, spending money, saving money," Nazarian said. "If that education isn't good, they're really going to struggle."
The City Director for Lemonade Day, Perla Bolanos, from the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce said they decided to bring Lemonade Day to Yakima to teach kids how to become entrepreneurs.
"I think the value and the skills they learn it's something that we don't usually learn in school," Bolanos said.
The program sets kids up to run their own stand by having them think of a goal, create a plan to meet that goal, follow the plan and report how their business did.
Kids will have mentors helping them along the way, this can be either a family member or a volunteer. There is also a Lemonade Day app to help them step by step.
A big part of this program also teaches kids how a loan works so the start up costs will be paid for by someone else and the kids pay them back when they earn the money.
"A lot of banks will provide micro-loans to the kids, so the kid comes in and pitches their business plan to a loan officer and applies for a start up loan for their lemonade stand business," Nazarian said. "It can also be another business it can be individuals."
Participating in this event should come at no cost to kids or parents. If parents or kids are facing an obstacle to participate, the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce said to get in contact with them. They want all kids to have the ability to participate.
Nazarian said the founder of Lemonade Day has a big passion for helping under served kids and they want kids to know they are capable of big things no matter where they come from.
"Entrepreneurial aspiration declines as a child grows older and so that's why it's just so critical to get to these kids while they're young and show them what's possible," Nazarian said.
Nazarian said the most exciting thing about the program is watching the kids' confidence levels change.
"It's really incredible how one experience, one day can make such a difference in their confidence," she said.
Participation in this program has led to many kids to create other successful businesses beyond lemonade stands. This includes starting a store and starting a business where people can make robots from trash. You can read about some of these success stories on the Lemonade Day website.
Jacob, 10, and Gabriel Weddle, 8, told me they were excited to start their lemonade stand. They didn't have a theme in mind just, but they plan to make regular or strawberry flavored lemonade.
"It sounds fun to make a stand then to make the stand and make the lemonade," Jacob Weddle said.
This program is targeted towards elementary school aged kids but middle school aged kids can also participate.
The chamber said they are planning Lemonade Day as festival at Sozo Stadium to keep the event safe for kids. During the event, kids will have the chance to win prizes like school clothes and school supplies during contests. The winner of the best tasting lemonade will win a bike and the best Yakima County Entrepreneur Award. They'll also get to speak at the national convention in Texas and move on to the national competition.
If you'd to sign up to be a volunteer or register your kid, click HERE.
