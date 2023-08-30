FLORIDA.-Hurricane Idalia made landfall on the western coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on the morning of August 30, causing widespread flooding and power outages.
The fast-moving storm is heading northeast and could bring tropical storm conditions to North and South Carolina later on Wednesday according to forecasters across the country.
The eastern coast of the Carolinas could see heavy rains, flooding and a powerful storm surge and several cameras on the coast should capture the storm.
- Islander Inn in Ocean Isle Beach: islanderinn.com/live-webcam/
- Wrightsville: wrightsvillebeach.wilmingtonandbeaches.com/about/island-info/beach-cam/
- Emerald Isle: emeraldisle-nc.org/375/EI-Live-Cameras.
