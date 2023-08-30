Syndication: USA TODAY

Tropical Storm Idalia, now forecast to become a major hurricane before a landfall along Florida's northern Gulf Coast, moves closer toward the Gulf of Mexico in this image taken by NOAA satellite on the morning of Aug. 28, 2023.

 NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES East / USA TODAY NETWORK

FLORIDA.-Hurricane Idalia made landfall on the western coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane on the morning of August 30, causing widespread flooding and power outages.

The fast-moving storm is heading northeast and could bring tropical storm conditions to North and South Carolina later on Wednesday according to forecasters across the country.

The eastern coast of the Carolinas could see heavy rains, flooding and a powerful storm surge and several cameras on the coast should capture the storm.