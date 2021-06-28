KENNEWICK, WA - The Pacific Northwest is in one of the most intense heat waves ever, breaking records across the state.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory as our local region hits temperatures between 108 and 118 degrees Fahrenheit.
"Extreme temperatures like we are seeing right now can effect anyone, not just the elderly, not just those with chronic medical conditions, it effects kids, and all people who are out working, or active outside," Dr. Amy Person with the Benton Franklin Health District told NBC Right Now.
As our local region endures the relentless heatwave, with temperatures expected to stay in the triple digits all week long, experts say this will be the regions’ worst heatwave in the past 12 years.
Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire says the department is feeling the impact and seeing a high volume of calls related to heat illness.
"The thing we are seeing is that people are not understanding that heat illness is cumulative... so, if you’re felling sick and then you start drinking water and then you go into the shade and rest, it’s gonna take a while for your body to recover . So if you are feeling sick at all- then that’s a good sign to take the rest of the day off," Shearer said.
Symptoms for heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, getting goosebumps in the heat, a fast but weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea, or vomiting and last but not least, headaches or fainting.
However, both Dr. Person and Ben Shearer says that prevention is key, and they recommend staying in doors with the AC if possible.
"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.. way before you head outdoors to do any activities," said Shearer.
"If you are an employer keep your workers indoors, if you can’t make sure they are taking frequent breaks, and they have access to cool water, places to cool down," added Dr. Person.
Dr. Person also says as the heat remains all through the night it can also disruptive to our sleeping patterns, not only affecting us physically but mentally as well.
"While you are trying to stay physically cool, try to keep a cool head as well. So if that means taking a moment to pause before you react, just remember sometimes in these very hot temperatures tempers flare as well.. we just all need to be kind to one another," she said.