WASHINGTON - On Thursday, several local law enforcement agencies responded to multiple bomb threats at different businesses, later determined as a nationwide scam.
On December 13 the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from local schools and businesses who had received emails related to a possible bomb threat at their locations.
YCSO responded and took measures to ensure no one was in danger. It was determined the bomb threats were not legitimate and were in fact an email-based scam. Based on the investigation it appeared the involved facilities may have had their email accounts compromised at some point.
The Kennewick Police Department also received several reports of bomb threats to local businesses. The threats came into businesses as emails and appear to be part of a large scale scam being distributed across the United States in an effort to obtain funds via a cryptocurrency account.
Based on initial investigation, the threats appear to be originating from outside the U.S. Kennewick Police are coordinating efforts with their federal partners who are working to investigate these threats on a national level.
If you receive one of these emails, DO NOT open any attachments, DO NOT click on any links, and DO NOT transfer funds to the specified cryptocurrency account.