Following the leaked draft decision on Roe v. Wade, local government leaders took to twitter, sharing their thoughts.
Oregon Governor Run Wyden, "The Republican party has set the stage for a total erosion of Americans’ constitutional rights. They have made clear they won't stop at gutting the right for a woman to make decisions about her own body."
Governor Jay Inslee saying, "NOT HERE, NOT IN OUR LIFETIME. Washington is and will remain pro-choice. And we will not slow down in the fight to ensure safe, affordable access to every person who needs it."
Washington Senator Maria Cantwell adding, "Women's lives and their health care are not political footballs. The right to privacy exists within our Constitution and must be defended."
Oregon Governor Kate Brown sharing on Facebook, "All Americans should have access to abortion — full stop. Abortion is health care and protected by state law in Oregon. We will fight to keep it that way, no matter what this Supreme Court decides."
Representative Dan Newhouse has yet to release a statement.
However, Senate Republican Leader John Braun says the leak intensifies the debate on abortion.
“Unfortunately, this is already intensifying the acrimony in the debate over a very contentious issue. People on both sides of this issue are very passionate about their beliefs," says Braun, "Hopefully this is a moment where we can all show grace.”
Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Chris Reykdal saying, "If this draft majority opinion holds, the young people in our nation's schools today will be the first in nearly half a century to enter adulthood without the federally protected basic human right of choosing if, when, and how to start a family."
