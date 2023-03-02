Local medical assistant's license suspended for failure to prove sobriety through monitoring

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health suspended Jaimi Apple’s medical assistance license in January 2023 after she broke an agreement to take part in the Washington Recovery and Monitoring Program (WRAMP), according to court documents.
Apple applied for a medical assistant license in March 2021. It is unclear if she held any medical licenses prior to this application. She was listed as a health care practitioner in Franklin County by the DOH, suggesting she requested to practice in the area at some point. The Secretary of Health responded with proposed terms for certification, based on Apple’s prior charges.
Apple was convicted of third-degree possession of stolen property in Mount Vernon in February 2011. She was also convicted for third-degree theft in Skagit two years later. The secretary cited these convictions as the basis for the proposed terms, along with another case that was pending during the department's review. Apple was given the choice to agree with the terms, disagree and request a hearing or ignore the terms, causing an application denial.
The terms are outlined in court documents, mostly surrounding her enrollment in WRAMP. She would have 30 days from signing the agreement to enroll, then participate using her own money. She would have to stay in the program until WRAMP staff determine her participation is no longer necessary, according to the agreement. When in the program, Apple would have to provide fluid or tissue screenings as WRAMP sees necessary.
“The Secretary acknowledges the seriousness of the underlying conduct but has determined that the conditions proposed will serve to adequately protect the public,” said the agreement notice.
A legal assistant declared the notice was placed in the U.S. Mail on October 7, 2021. Apple’s response agreeing to the terms was dated the same day. Her agreement includes a clause that failure to comply with WRAMP terms would be an agreement violation.
A motion was filed by the Department of Health Medical Assistant Program in November 2022, claiming Apple failed to comply with the agreement terms. A hearing was held in December 2022, leading to a credential suspension, according to court documents. Apple’s WRAMP case manager testified as a witness.
Apple “voluntarily withdrew” from WRAMP due to ongoing issues, according to the court documents. The hearing determined she missed five WRAMP check-ins, two monthly self reports and three attendance reports.
Apple had until January 18, 2023 to request an administrative review of the hearing and dispute the suspension. She did not, allowing the indefinite suspension of her license to take effect.
