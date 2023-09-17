Lots of indoor farms are shutting down as their businesses struggle. So why are more being built?

Weather Alert

...WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY AND MONDAY... .A pair of dry cold fronts will sweep through the region today and Monday, making for breezy conditions during the afternoon and evening hours each day. Winds are expected to be at their strongest on Monday, with RHs remaining at critical levels despite cooler conditions prevailing behind today's front. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690 AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * TIMING...Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Windy conditions combined with low RHs will result in rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&