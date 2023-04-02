Major storm system leaves at least 30 dead in the South and Midwest
- Mirna Alsharif
-
-
A major storm system that started moving through the South and Midwest starting Friday has killed at least 30 people, according to officials.
Thirteen of the deaths are in Tennessee, where an EF-2 tornado struck Wayne and Lewis counties on Friday night, later also impacting McNairy and Hardin counties, according to the National Weather field office in Nashville.
Nine of the deaths were in buildings that were completely destroyed down to the foundation in McNairy County, according to McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck.
A tornado crossed the entire county and stayed on the ground for over 30 miles causing "every kind of damage imaginable," Buck told NBC News.
Two children and one adult were found dead in Memphis on Sunday after officers responded to South Edgeware Road for reports of trees that had fallen on to several homes, the city's police department reported.
A woman in Madison County in northern Alabama was also killed when a tornado impacted the Tennessee and Alabama border, according to Tyler Berryhill, the county's coroner.
Survey teams will continue assessing likely tornado damage Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, and Macon counties, the National Weather Service field office in Nashville said in a tweet.
In Arkansas, five people are dead in Cross and Pulaski counties, where an EF-3 tornado made landfall, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service field office in Little Rock.
The tornado impacted between 2100 to 2600 structures and sent around 50 residents to hospitals with injuries, according to Little Rock officials.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders request for a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden was approved on Sunday.
"It’s clear that the damage caused by Friday’s tornadoes is significant and widespread," Sanders said in a statement. "I will continue to work with our first responders, law enforcement, volunteers, and state and local leaders to help Arkansans recover. Arkansas stands strong. I know we will come back from this."
Five people are also dead in Owen and Sullivan counties in Indiana, according to officials. A couple, identified as Brett Kincaid, 53, and Wendy Kincaid, 47, were found dead in the campground at McCormick’s Creek State Park following the severe storms in Owen County.
At least three tornadoes were confirmed to have hit the state by the National Weather Service field office in Northern Indiana, one of which was an EF-2 tornado in Allen County.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order on Saturday declaring Sullivan and Johnson counties in a state of emergency.
At least 12 tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois by the National Weather Service field office in Chicago, including an EF-1 tornado that impacted Boone County, killing a 50-year-old man and injuring 48 others when the roof collapsed during a concert at the Apollo Theater.
Five of those injured at the concert remain in critical condition, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news conference on Sunday.
Pritzker said the concert goers were told to seek shelter but events unfolded really quickly. A disaster proclamation was signed for the county, he added.
A total of 4 people were reported dead in Illinois, including in Crawford County where three died in a residential structural collapse, according to officials.
In Delaware, a tornado is suspected to have struck Sussex County on Saturday evening, killing one person, according to Chip Guy, the county's communications director.
An EF-1 tornado was also reported to have moved through Marion and Winston counties in Alabama, according to a preliminary rating from the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
One person was reported dead and four other injured in Pontotoc County in Mississippi as a result of severe weather, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.
"Statewide there are reports of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to high winds," the agency said. "Initial damage assessments are underway."
