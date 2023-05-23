Man killed while helping ducklings safely cross busy California street

The names of the farmworkers killed and injured Thursday in one of Oregon's deadliest highway crashes have been released. Authorities say seven people died and four were injured in the crash on Interstate 5 near Albany. The Mexican Consulate in Portland says those injured and killed were farmworkers of Mexican nationality. The people who died were identified as: Eduardo Lopez; Alejandro Jimenez Hernandez; Josue Garcia Garcia; Luis Enrique Gomez Reyes; Javier Suarez; Alejandra Espinoza Carpio; and Juan Carlos Leyva Carrillo. The driver of the semitruck that struck the van was arrested Friday on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI and other charges.