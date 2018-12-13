SPOKANE, WA - 33-year-old Jese Carillo Casillas of Kennewick was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 5 years of court supervision for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as conspiracy to launder money. After completing his sentence, Casillas will be deported because he is not a U.S. citizen.
Casillas pleaded guilty on August 24, 2018 to the charges. According to court documents, the case was part of a joint investigation into the Ivan Calvillo Transnational Drug Trafficking Organization that has had a distribution area rooted in eastern Washington since 2010. The investigation ended in the arrest of 6 members of the organization for various drug trafficking and money laundering offenses.
After Ivan Calvillo was murdered in Mexico in December 2015, Casillas took over the organization operations, including the import and distributing of fentanyl, heroin, meth, and cocaine. Casillas reported directly to the head of the organization, an organization responsible for the monthly distribution of 50 to 100 kilograms of narcotics into the U.S. and Canada.
From early 2015 until his arrest in August of 2016, the distribution network was organized and controlled by Casillas out of Kennewick, WA.
A DEA undercover officer posing as a person who could launder the organization's money was in direct communication with Calvillo and later Casillas, who arranged for over two dozen cash money pick-ups of drug proceeds. The agent would agree to pick up the cash drug proceeds and then took direction from Calvillo and Casillas as to where the laundered drug money should be wired. During this process, investigators were able to identify the scope of the organization as well as other members.
"This case highlights the joint commitment, dedication, and partnership between our state and federal partners as well as our international partners, in combating this problem and the accompanying violence associated with trafficking such dangerous drugs into our community," said Joseph H. Harrington. "I commend their outstanding work. This investigation made a substantial mark upon a large-scale organization operating throughout the world that had chosen our district as a point of operation. It is these types of investigations that bring into focus the dangers drug trafficking organizations pose to our communities."