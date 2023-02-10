Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered by officers and fatally shooting himself. Thirty-six-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster died at a hospital Tuesday night, hours after he shot himself while hiding in a crawlspace underneath a house in Grants Pass. In a news conference Wednesday, law enforcement officers revealed details on the intensive manhunt for Foster, including finding the bodies of two men in a rural area north of Grants Pass. Police said the two men lived together in the unincorporated community of Sunny Valley and apparently did not know Foster. He is said to have left a gruesome scene and stolen some of the victims’ belongings, including their dog.