Americans asked to describe the Democrat in the White House and the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election say President Joe Biden is “old” and “confused” and say former President Donald Trump is “corrupt” and “dishonest.” Unflattering portraits of Biden and Trump emerge clearly in an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them. For Biden, the largest share of U.S. adults mention his age of 80. Trump has been indicted in four cases and elicits words such as "crooked" and “liar."