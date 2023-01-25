A report by a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible interference in the 2020 election will remain secret for now while a judge considers its release. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments Tuesday from prosecutors who argued against immediately releasing the report and a coalition of media organizations who argued it should be made public. He said he would consider their arguments and would reach out to both parties with any questions before making a final decision. The special grand jury was investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.