Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff at the end of the Trump administration, was booked at the Fulton County Jail today after being charged with racketeering in the Georgia 2020 election investigation, jail records show.
Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman, faces two counts in the 41-count indictment, including violation of Georgia's RICO law and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. The judge set his bond at $100,000.
After he was charged last week alongside Trump and 17 other co-defendants, Meadows sought to move the Fulton County case to federal court, arguing that the charges filed by prosecutors involve actions he took while he served in the federal government.
His lawyers also argued that the allegations against Meadows are not “criminal per se,” and that the actions he took were normal for a White House chief of staff.
A federal judge in Georgia, however, denied Meadows’ bid to delay his arrest.
Trump has said he will surrender at the Atlanta jail today.
