Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has surrendered in Atlanta on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Donald Trump is set to surrender later Thursday. Trump's booking process is expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president. Trump’s surrender comes the day after a presidential debate featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination, a contest in which he remains the early front-runner despite accelerating legal troubles. Trump's presence in Georgia is expected to swipe the spotlight anew from his opponents.