As flames tore through a West Maui neighborhood, fleeing residents headed for the only paved road out of town in a dash for safety. Many were turned back toward the rapidly spreading fire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30. But those who disobeyed, or took seldom-used back roads, made it out safely. The road closures contributed to making Lahaina the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. But there were many problems that day, and in some ways the disaster began long before the fires started. The Associated Press has built a timeline and map of the disaster after reviewing public documents and interviewing dozens of survivors, public officials and others.