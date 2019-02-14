WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress' border security measure and President Donald Trump (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The White House confirms that President Donald Trump will sign a bill averting a potential partial government shutdown at the end of the week.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will also take "other executive action - including a national emergency" as he seeks to keep his border wall pledge. The bipartisan congressional legislation expected to pass Thursday includes only a fraction of the billions of dollars Trump is seeking to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sanders says, "The President is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country."

An emergency declaration to shift funding from other federal priorities to the border is expected to face swift legal challenge.

__

3:15 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has indicated he's prepared to sign the government funding bill and issue a national emergency on the border.

McConnell said Thursday the Senate will soon vote on the bill that's needed to avoid a partial federal shutdown Friday.

The comprise measure keeps departments running through the fiscal year but without the $5.7 billion Trump wanted for the border wall with Mexico.

The House is also expected to vote on the bill later Thursday.

Trump's assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.

___

12:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is reviewing the border security compromise. But he is not yet promising to sign off on the deal.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "Reviewing the funding bill with my team at the WhiteHouse!"

The president is widely expected to sign the compromise that would avert a government shutdown, but would only provide a fraction of the dollars he sought for a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. Still, Trump has not publicly declared his plans and has made clear he is not happy with the deal.

The Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the sweeping measure Thursday evening, and the Republican-led Senate was expected to approve as well. Bargainers formally completed the accord moments before midnight Wednesday night.

___

10:25 a.m.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley says he's praying that President Donald Trump will sign the border security deal into law to prevent a government shutdown.

Grassley was presiding over the Senate opening on Thursday when after the morning prayer, he added: "Let's all pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill so the government doesn't shut down."

Congress is expected to vote Thursday on the bipartisan accord to prevent another partial federal shutdown ahead of Friday's deadline.

The package funds several departments but does not provide $5.7 billion Trump was demanding for the wall with Mexico. Instead, it allows nearly $1.4 billion for border fences and barriers.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged senators to approve it as "a compromise that no side will view as a perfect deal."

___

1:40 a.m.

Congress is set to resolve its border security brawl with President Donald Trump in uncommonly bipartisan fashion.

Lawmakers are preparing to pass a compromise providing just a sliver of the billions Trump has demanded for a wall with Mexico. It would also avert a rekindled government shutdown this weekend and finance dozens of federal agencies for the rest of the fiscal year.

Congressional leaders plan Thursday votes on the package. Passage is expected first in the Republican-led Senate, then the Democratic-controlled House.

Trump's signature is expected, though it's hardly guaranteed.

Trump's assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.

The bipartisan deal contrasts with the parties' long-running clashes over health care, taxes and investigations of the president.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)