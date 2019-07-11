KIRO 7 NEWS - A new children's book may help your kids enter night and go off to never-never land. But you may want to remind them as you read the "The ABCs of Metallica" to sleep with one eye open, gripping their pillow tight.

Members of Metallica announced Wednesday "We're having a bit of fun with our latest book release," NME reported.

They worked with Howie Abrams for the book that uses the alphabet to comb through the band's history, according to The Guardian.

Abrams also has penned "The Merciless Book of Metal Lists" and "Hip-Hop Alphabet."

"The ABC's of Metallica" was illustrated by Michael "Kaves" McLeer, who took part in Metallica's "Obey Your Master" art exhibition, NME reported.

The book will be released on Nov. 26. Some of the proceeds will be donated to Metallica's foundation All Within My Hands Foundation.