Five people linked to last week’s kidnappings and slayings of a group of Americans near the Brownsville, Texas border have been arrested a Mexican official announced Friday.
Irving Barrios Mojica, the attorney general of Tamaulipas, said on Twitter the warrants were for the crimes of aggravated kidnapping and intentional simple homicide. An additional person was arrested in recent days, Barrios Mojica said.
The Gulf Cartel apologized Thursday
after two Americans were killed in the daylight abductions on March 3 in which four Americans crossed the border into Matamoros, Mexico, just south of the Texas border.
The cartel condemned the violence in a letter obtained by The Associated Press
and said they had turned over members who were involved. A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that U.S. authorities believe the letter is legitimate.
“The Gulf Cartel Grupo Escorpiones strongly condemns the events of Friday, March 3 in which unfortunately an innocent working mother died and four American citizens were kidnapped, of which two died,” a translation of the letter says. “For this reason, we have decided to hand over those involved and directly responsible for the events who at all times acted under their own determination and indiscipline and against the rules in which the CDG has always operated.”
The four Americans were shot at and kidnapped after they drove into Matamoros for a medical procedure.
Tamaulipas state Gov. Américo Villarreal said at a news conference that a woman, identified by her family as LaTavia Washington McGee, and a man, Eric Williams, survived the kidnapping.
