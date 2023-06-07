Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is wasting no time going after Donald Trump while launching his presidential campaign. Christie is calling the former president and current Republican primary front-runner a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog” and arguing that he’s the only one who can stop him. Christie began his run with a town hall in New Hampshire Tuesday night. He ran for president and lost to Trump in 2016. The former governor and federal prosecutor went on to become a close off-and-on adviser before breaking with Trump over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election.