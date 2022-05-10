UNITED STATES OF AMAERICA - Millions of Americans could lose Medicaid coverage once the public health declaration expires.
According to a recent Kaiser family foundation analysis, between 5.3 and 14.2 million low-income people could lose Medicaid coverage following the end of the public health emergency and federal continuous enrollment requirement.
The families first coronavirus response act was passed during the coronavirus pandemic.
This would include a Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement, which prevents people from being disenrolled from Medicaid in exchange for additional federal funds.
The public health emergency declaration or PHE will be in effect through mid-July of this year.
It is expected that the continuous enrollment requirement will end on August 1, 2022.
The Biden administration is giving states a 60 day notice before the PHE ends.
If states are not notified by mid-May, the PHE might get extended
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.