Momentum builds in Congress to crack down on TikTok

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&