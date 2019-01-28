HOUSTON, TX (AP) - The Latest on five Houston officers injured during a shooting (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Houston police say five officers have been struck in a shooting and have been taken to local hospitals.

In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect "is down." Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.

Turner was seen Monday evening entering one of the hospitals where the injured officers were taken.

Police say the officers were transported to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

HOUSTON, TX - Five Houston police officers were shot early Monday evening, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.

The city's mayor, Sylvester Turner, added the "suspect is down" at 5:12 p.m. in another tweet.

The shooting happened in southwest Houston in the 7800 block of Harding Street, according to the Houston Police Department.

✔@houstonpolice Houston Police✔@houstonpolice HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews

Video from Houston NBC affiliate KPRC's helicopter showed that the scene appeared to be in a neighborhood.

The five officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital.

Turner and Houston police chief Art Acevedo both asked for prayers for the officers in separate tweets.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement after the shooting was reported.

"This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."