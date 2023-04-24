WASHINGTON- April 23-29 marks an annual observance of National Crime Victims' Rights Week to raise awareness of victims' rights and honor the victims.
2023's theme is "Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect. Change." The Department of Justice will work with the Office for Victims of Crime to recognize victims and their advocates to inspire progress, justice and healing.
The week was first created in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, increasing sensitivity to crime victims with a growth in crime every year. In 2021, the most recent year with available data, 4.6 million cases of rape, sexual assault, robbery or assault took place along with 11.7 million property crimes.
NCVRW will start with the 37th Annual Crime Victims' Rights March and Candlelight Vigil in York, Pennsylvania, along with events in Phoenix, Arizona, Atlanta, Georgia and Buffalo, New York on April 25.
“Our mission is to secure justice for the victims of crime and to prosecute those who have done them harm," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. "To do this, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to address criminal activity in all of our communities, and we engage with victims’ advocacy organizations to support survivors and reduce the pain that so many victims of crime continue to endure.”
